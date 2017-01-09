Judge cites former State Rep. Gallison for 'unfaithful administration' as estate executor

By: Rebecca Turco

rturco@abc6.com

BARRINGTON, R.I. – A Barrington probate judge issued former House Finance Chair Ray Gallison a citation for “unfaithful administration” as executor of a Barrington man’s estate.

Ray Medley’s will had left roughly his entire wealth to nine charities and non-profits upon his death in 2012, but his estate attorney Thomas Wright argues Gallison never divvied out the money and hid how much Medley was actually worth.

"If Ray knew about this, he'd be turning in his grave probably because he trusted Mr. Gallison," Wright said.

Gallison did not account for stocks and dividends when he filed court documents stating Medley’s estate was worth more than $230,000, according to Wright, who says the actual number is closer to $1.5 million.

Gallison even cashed some of the dividend checks and tried selling Medley’s stock under his own name, according to Wright.

"I can only assume that was part of the whole scheme," added Wright.

A new executor was ordered for Medley’s estate in the wake of court filings against Gallison.

On Monday, the judge also ordered the organizations listed in Medley’s will be granted $500,000 from his assets – a partial amount for the time-being.

The order comes as a relief to Deborah Jobin, head of the Massasoit Historical Association, which is owed 10-percent of Medley’s estate. Medley at one point was the association’s director. "It was dear to his heart and he obviously wanted certain organizations to continue on with his help from his estate," said Jobin. "He'd be thrilled that this is being resolved."

Gallison did not appear in court Monday. He is due in court February 6 to respond to the “unfaithful administration” citation.

© WLNE-TV 2016