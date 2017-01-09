Cover your coughs and sneezes, viral illness increasing in RI

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is encouraging individuals to wash their hands often with soap and warm water, and to cover their coughs and sneezes after noticing an increase in viral respiratory and gastrointestinal illness over the past several days.

Authorities say for this time of year this is not unexpected, but to help keep yourself and your family healthy this winter, it is encouraged to protect yourself the following ways:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and warm water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand gel.

Sneeze and cough into your elbow.

If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or childcare.

If you are a food handler, healthcare worker, or child care worker and are vomiting or have diarrhea, you must stay home until symptoms have stopped for at least 48 hours.

Do not share utensils, water bottles, or other personal items. Many germs that cause viral illness are spread through saliva.

Wipe down common items like phones, keyboards, door knobs, and railings with a disinfectant that contains bleach. You can also use a solution of 5-25 tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water.

If you have not already done so, get your annual flu shot! Flu activity is increasing in Rhode Island, and a flu shot is the easiest and most effective way to help prevent the flu.

“While we expect to see an increase in viral illnesses at this time of year, we know hospital emergency departments are experiencing an increase in patients with respiratory and gastrointestinal illness,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “It is important to protect yourself from getting sick whenever possible, by following the tips to best take care of you and your family this winter.”

