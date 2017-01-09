Central Falls native Viola Davis wins Golden Globe for best supp - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Central Falls native Viola Davis wins Golden Globe for best supporting actress

Posted: Updated:

By Ana Bottary

abottary@abc6.com

@anabottary

A proud moment for many as Central Falls native Viola Davis' name was called at Sunday nights Golden Globes. She was awarded best supporting actress in a motion picture for her work in "Fences."
 
"It was such a joy and pleasure to have that challenge and to have August Wilson's words and to have those characters," says Viola Davis.

Davis has left an impeccable impression not only on Hollywood but also back here in Rhode Island.
 
"I first met her when she was in the 11th grade. It was apparent to all of us she had a gift, and that gift was acting," says Mariam Boyajian.
 
Boyajian met Davis when she first started the upward bound program at Rhode Island College. The program is designed to instill in low-income students the skills and motivation to complete high school go onto college and graduate. It's a program Davis gives back to, to this day.

"Her commitment to family, community. Community is wide spread, whether its to help children that are hungry, her central falls community, her upward bound community her Rhode Island College community," says Boyaijian.
 
"Viola Davis not only set an example for our current students, but also all of our alumni throughout Rhode Island and across the country," says Ed Pacheco, VP of College advancement at RIC.
 
Davis' talent, clear even from her early performances here in Rhode Island.  Her humble beginnings, inspirational for many.

"We are just excited because there are so many possibilities that can happen," says Shey Rivera, Artistic Director at AS220.

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.