UPDATE: Control regained after inmates refuse to lock cells.

SHIRLEY, M.A. – Authorities evacuated a housing unit inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the same prison where former New England Patriot player Aaron Hernadnez is being held on Monday.

"There was a physical altercation between two high ranking members of a Security Threat Group (STG) in general population," read a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

"As a result of the altercation, inmates were being returned to their cells in order to investigate what precipitated the altercation. While officers were attempting to secure approximately 46 inmates in their cells, another physical altercation started in the unit between two separate inmates. One of the inmates was able to be restrained and escorted from the unit and the remaining inmates were actively resisting being secured in their cells. The decision was made to pull the staff from the housing unit for their safety."

Officials say after an evacuation was initiated, inmates began destroying the housing unit; using fire extinguishers, and other homemade weapons to destroy the camera, sprinkler, and computer systems.

The rest of the housing unit also sustained extensive damage.

Officials say the Correctional Officers from the P-1 Housing unit were safely evacuated, and control was regained around 7:00 p.m., after a chemical agent was used to help control the inmates.

No serious injuries were reported.

Personnel are investigating the incident.

Hernandez is being housed in the unit across from where the incident took place.

No further information is available at this time.

