UPDATE: Control regained after inmates refuse to lock cells. - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Control regained after inmates refuse to lock cells.

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SHIRLEY, M.A. – Authorities evacuated a housing unit inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the same prison where former New England Patriot player Aaron Hernadnez is being held on Monday.

"There was a physical altercation between two high ranking members of a Security Threat Group (STG) in general population," read a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

"As a result of the altercation, inmates were being returned to their cells in order to investigate what precipitated the altercation.  While officers were attempting to secure approximately 46 inmates in their cells, another physical altercation started in the unit between two separate inmates.  One of the inmates was able to be restrained and escorted from the unit and the remaining inmates were actively resisting being secured in their cells.  The decision was made to pull the staff from the housing unit for their safety." 

Officials say after an evacuation was initiated, inmates began destroying the housing unit; using fire extinguishers, and other homemade weapons to destroy the camera, sprinkler, and computer systems.

The rest of the housing unit also sustained extensive damage.  

Officials say the Correctional Officers from the P-1 Housing unit were safely evacuated, and control was regained around 7:00 p.m., after a chemical agent was used to help control the inmates.

No serious injuries were reported.

Personnel are investigating the incident. 

Hernandez is being housed in the unit across from where the incident took place.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.