Rehoboth woman sentenced to prison for firearm attack

REHOBOTH, M.A. - A Rehoboth woman is heading to jail for trying to kill her wife during an argument.

54-year-old Deborah Armstrong was sentenced to 5-7 years for trying to shoot her wife and a friend last April.

Armstrong plead guilty on Friday in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Last April, Armstrong chased down her wife with a gun during an argument, but she never shot her.

A friend who was there trying to help also got caught up in the altercation.

