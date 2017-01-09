Crews responding to motor vehicle crash in Pawtucket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One person extricated after motor vehicle crash in Pawtucket

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff, Reporting by Kirsten Glavin

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident Monday evening, where a car crashed into a utility pole.  Around 6:40 p.m., a silver car crashed into a pole in the area of 487 Pawtucket Ave, and landed in a residents yard.

Witnesses said a young woman, believed to be in her 20's, was extricated with the Jaws of Life.

"I saw the firemen, maybe 8-10 firemen all over the car, cutting her out. And then as soon as they got close to her I heard her screaming," Crystal Ryerson of Pawtucket told ABC6 news on scene.

"Next thing we knew, they're taking the Jaws of Life to try and take the driver out of the car, and they had to cut the roof of the car off," added Megan Pierce, also of Pawtucket.

The woman was taken away by ambulance. Police later said that speed and icy roads were both factors in the crash.

National Grid was later seen on scene responding to a live wire that was down. 

 

