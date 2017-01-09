Student conduct director at RWU faces DUI charges

By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. - A Roger Williams University employee has pleaded not guilty to a DUI.

Authorities say Heidi Hartzell the university's Director of Student Conduct and Community Standards is accused of driving drunk hitting a car and leaving the scene.

Police officers from both Portsmouth and Middletown pulled her over back on December 28th, 2016.

Although a spokesperson could not comment on the specific case, Roger Williams University released the following statement:

“The university does not comment on specific personnel matters or release information that would compromise ongoing internal reviews. While the university takes any criminal charges filed against an employee seriously, it will always conduct a fair and thorough internal investigation before taking whatever action is appropriate, based both on the circumstances of any such case and the nature of the employee’s job responsibilities.”

