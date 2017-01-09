Man wanted for Brockton murder found dead of apparent suicide

By: News Staff
BROCKTON, MASS. — State Police Detectives have located the body of Matias Andrade, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
Officials say Andrade died of an apparent suicide.
A woman was found shot to death in Brockton Monday evening, which prompted an investigation by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police.
Authorities say at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Brockton Police Department received a 911 call reporting a female found shot on Lexington Street.
Upon arrival, police and emergency personnel found the female victim, identified as 30-year-old Eugenia Gomes Monteiro, of Brockton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Gomes Monteiro was pronounced dead on scene.
Brockton Police contacted State Police Detectives and announced they were actively searching for a white Honda Civic driven by the victim’s boyfriend, identified as 38-year-old Matias Andrade, of Brockton.
Authorities say, police had located the white Honda Civic by 8:00 p.m., but were still actively pursuing Andrade.
The investigation is still on going.
