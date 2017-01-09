Ryan Yankee Scores 44 to Keep Johnston Unbeaten, SK Beats LaSalle, NK Over Mt. Pleasant

By Ken Bell

Johnston star Ryan Yankee scored 44 points to help the Panthers beat visiting North Providence, 76 to 53. Yankee buried six triples in his point total. Kyle Nelson had a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. The Panthers remain unbeaten.

South Kingstown held off host LaSalle, 49 to 46. Keegan Records scored a game high 19, Darian Butler 15. Daryl Costa led the Rams with 15.

North Kingstown's Thor Brochu scored with 49-seconds left to lift the Skippers to a 66 to 64 win at Mt. Pleasant. Brochu scored a game high 23 points. Enoch Cheeks scored a team high 21 for the Kilties.