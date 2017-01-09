Ryan Yankee Scores 44 to Keep Johnston Unbeaten, SK Beats LaSall - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ryan Yankee Scores 44 to Keep Johnston Unbeaten, SK Beats LaSalle, NK Over Mt. Pleasant

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Johnston star Ryan Yankee scored 44 points to help the Panthers beat visiting North Providence, 76 to 53.  Yankee buried six triples in his point total.  Kyle Nelson had a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.  The Panthers remain unbeaten.

South Kingstown held off host LaSalle, 49 to 46.  Keegan Records scored a game high 19, Darian Butler 15.  Daryl Costa led the Rams with 15.

North Kingstown's Thor Brochu scored with 49-seconds left to lift the Skippers to a 66 to 64 win at Mt. Pleasant.  Brochu scored a game high 23 points. Enoch Cheeks scored a team high 21 for the Kilties. 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.