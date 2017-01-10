Driver who live-streamed reckless ride due in court

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Pawtucket man who live streamed his high speed crash on Route 6 will face a judge Tuesday.

The video shows the 20-year-driver weaving in and out of traffic topping speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The driver, Onasi Olio Rojas, will be charged with reckless driving and driving without a license in Providence District Court Tuesday.

The Facebook Live video shows Rojas weaving in and out of traffic, going double the speed limit, and cutting across all lanes before the Dean Street exit. Then, the video cuts out.

That is when Rojas’ car slammed into a garbage truck.

State police say the video will serve as crucial evidence in court.

“We’ve been in touch with Facebook to preserve the video and include that in our case. How do you beat the video? I don’t think you can,” said Captain John Allen; Rhode Island State Police.

Rojas is no stranger to police, and has multiple speeding and traffic violations on his record. His license was suspended at the time of the crash.

This is Rojas’ first court appearance. Due to his extensive injuries from the crash, he was arraigned from his hospital bed last month.

