Wyatt Detention Facility Council members demand answers

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — Central Falls City Council members demanded answers from the police chief as to how Wyatt Detention inmate James Morales was able to escape from the facility.

The Providence Journal reports that Police Chief James Mendonca claimed law enforcement officials were only notified of Morales’ disappearance hours after his escape.

Mendonca acknowledged this information should have been made available sooner.

According to the timeline provided by the police chief, prison guards noticed Morales was missing around 10:30 p.m. on New Years Eve.

However, the police chief and Central Falls’ Mayor, James Diossa, were notified of the escape an hour and 15 minutes later.

Morales was captured in Somerville, Massachusetts six days after his escape.

