Fans vote for new Monopoly game pieces - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fans vote for new Monopoly game pieces

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The fate of Monopoly’s thimble is in your hands.

Pawtucket based Hasbro is launching the “Monopoly Token Madness Vote,” which allows players to select via the internet which tokens will continue on as game pieces — and not even the Scottie dog is safe.

There are 50 contenders on the list.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog, and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ‘80s-style cellphone, pair of bunny slippers, penguin, or a rubber ducky.

You can vote online starting Tuesday, January 10th until January 31st.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

You can vote by visiting www.VoteMonopoly.com. The results will be announced on March 19th.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.