City Council President violated ethics law, probable cause found after unanimous vote

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island Ethics Commission said on Tuesday that after a unanimous vote, Providence City Council President Luis Aponte violated the states general laws for voting on zoning changes that directly impacted his landlord and business associate.

Authorities say back in April of 2016, Aponte voted to amend zoning changes that would impact the property of his landlord Keith Fernandes.

Those changes would provide a direct financial gain to Fernandes, who owns a three-family home on 53 Doyle Avenue, in the state of Rhode Island.

A tenant and landlord have a business associate relationship, therefore making it an ethics violation.

Aponte and Fernandez have denied the accusations that they were doing business together.

