By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The young man shot in Providence in broad daylight Monday remains in the hospital in critical care.

Matthew DePina, 22, is expected to recover, according to his cousin's lawyer. DePina was shot in his car near the Crawford Street Bridge after he had just left Superior Court down the road.

Police believe he was targeted. No arrests have been made.

