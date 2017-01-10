Westport Mass. used car dealership loses license to sell cars

By: News Staff

WESTPORT, M.A. - The Westport used car dealership that made national headlines after video of an employee bullying a pizza delivery man went viral has lost its license to sell cars for good on Tuesday.

Authorities say F and R Auto Sales has lost its license to sell cars after the town first pulled F and R's license in December when the state Attorney General sued the dealership.

The Attorney General’s office investigated more than a 113 complaints from buyers who said they were lied to, or were sold defective vehicles.

