Warwick police search for Wal-Mart shoplifter

WARWICK, R.I. – The Warwick Police Department is seeking help from the public on Tuesday, in hopes to identify a woman wanted for shoplifting.

According to police, an unidentified female stole from a Wal-Mart store located at 840 Post Road on December 29th, 2016.

It is believed the female suspect left in a Red Jeep or Ford Escape north on Post Road.

Anyone with any information leading to the identification and apprehension of this suspect is encouraged to call Warwick Police at (401) 468-4200.

