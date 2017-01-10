Burrillville fire injures police officer and 2 dogs

By: News Staff

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – A police officer, and two dogs have been injured during a fire in Burrillville Tuesday night.

Authorities say they responded to 400 Brook Road, around 6:40p.m., after a father and son returned to their home to find it up in flames.

Brook Road was blocked off to traffic while crews worked to combat the flames.

Officials would not comment on the extent of the officer’s injuries, but say the two dogs injured were transported to a veterinarian for evaluation.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

