President Obama delivers farewell address

CHICAGO, I.L. - President Barack Obama says the nation's democracy needs more citizen involvement.

Obama says in his farewell speech in Chicago that "if you're tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, trying talking with one of them in real life."

He's encouraging citizens who are disappointed by their elected officials to "grab a clipboard, get some signatures" and run for office.

Obama is offering this advice: "Show up. Dive in. Stay at it. Sometimes you'll win. Sometimes you'll lose."

He says more often than not "your faith in America" will be confirmed.

