President Obama delivers farewell address - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

President Obama delivers farewell address

Posted: Updated:
President Barack Obama President Barack Obama

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CHICAGO, I.L. -  President Barack Obama says the nation's democracy needs more citizen involvement.        

Obama says in his farewell speech in Chicago that "if you're tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, trying talking with one of them in real life."    

He's encouraging citizens who are disappointed by their elected officials to "grab a clipboard, get some signatures" and run for office.        

Obama is offering this advice: "Show up. Dive in. Stay at it. Sometimes you'll win. Sometimes you'll lose."      

He says more often than not "your faith in America" will be confirmed.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.