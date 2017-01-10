Residents oppose railway project at public meeting in Charlestown

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. – Charlestown residents universally opposed the Northeast Corridor Railway Project at a public meeting in Charlestown Tuesday night.

An overflow crowd was on hand for the public meeting, where a line went out the door and around the building.

The meeting comes after the Federal Railroad Administration unveiled its recommendation to shorten the northeast corridor line, which would straighten out some of the tracks causing them to run through Charlestown.

Charlestown residents voiced concerns and worry that the project will force them out of their homes.

Residents have until January 31st to voice their opinions on the Federal Railroad Administration's tier one plan.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017