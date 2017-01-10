Residents oppose railway project at public meeting in Charlestow - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Residents oppose railway project at public meeting in Charlestown

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. – Charlestown residents universally opposed the Northeast Corridor Railway Project at a public meeting in Charlestown Tuesday night.

An overflow crowd was on hand for the public meeting, where a line went out the door and around the building.

The meeting comes after the Federal Railroad Administration unveiled its recommendation to shorten the northeast corridor line, which would straighten out some of the tracks causing them to run through Charlestown.

Charlestown residents voiced concerns and worry that the project will force them out of their homes.

Residents have until January 31st to voice their opinions on the Federal Railroad Administration's tier one plan.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.