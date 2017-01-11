DeRozan's 41 Points Leads Raptors To Rally Past Celtics - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DeRozan's 41 Points Leads Raptors To Rally Past Celtics

        TORONTO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points, Kyle Lowry had 24 and the Toronto Raptors ended the Boston Celtics' four-game winning streak with a 114-106 victory on Tuesday night.

        DeRozan added 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. The Raptors bounced back after losing to Chicago and Houston over the weekend.

        Toronto also kept itself above Boston in the Eastern Conference standings. A win would have pulled the Celtics even with the Raptors for second place behind Cleveland.

        Isaiah Thomas had 27 points and Marcus Smart had 16 for the Celtics.

        AP-WF-01-11-17 0317GMT
 

