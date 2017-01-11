Trump schedules news conference - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Trump schedules news conference

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is finally holding a news conference six months after his last one, held when he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton.

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, the president-elect will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton.

Trump has challenged that assessment.

At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

