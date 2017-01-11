Domestic violence gun control bill back in General Assembly - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Domestic violence gun control bill back in General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A debate over whether domestic abusers can have guns is returning to the Rhode Island General Assembly this year after similar legislation was defeated during the final hours of last year's session.              

East Providence Democratic Rep. Gregg Amore introduced a bill Wednesday that would block people with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions from owning guns.

Four other Democrats are co-sponsors.              

It would exclude offenses punishable as petty misdemeanors. It would also restore the ability to buy a gun after 10 years or if the conviction is expunged.              

Amore had introduced a bill last year that was gutted by House leadership and replaced with a weaker Senate version.

Domestic violence prevention advocates say the bill that passed last year merely clarified how felons who can't have guns must surrender them.

