Rhode Island lawmakers propose $10.50 minimum wage - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island lawmakers propose $10.50 minimum wage

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of Rhode Island state lawmakers has proposed raising the state's hourly minimum wage by 90 cents this summer.              

The bill introduced Wednesday proposes increasing the minimum wage to $10.50 on July 1. The current $9.60 minimum took effect a year ago.              

Warwick Democratic Rep. David Bennett is the sponsor. He has four Democratic co-sponsors.              

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed have expressed support for raising the minimum wage this year but haven't specified an amount. Mattiello says it could be more competitive with neighboring states.              

Connecticut's hourly minimum is $10.10. It's $11 in Massachusetts.              

It would be unusual but not unprecedented for Rhode Island to have a summertime minimum wage increase. Increases typically take effect on the first of the year.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.