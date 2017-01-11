Ice cream shop owner pleads guilty in vandalism of rival - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ice cream shop owner pleads guilty in vandalism of rival

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FALMOUTH, M.A. - The owner of a Cape Cod ice cream parlor authorities say gave money and alcohol to his teenage employees as rewards for vandalizing a competitor has pleaded guilty.              

The Cape Cod Times reports that David Ariagno, owner of Lazy Sundaes Ice Cream in Bourne, was sentenced this week in Falmouth District Court to two years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.              

Police started investigating in 2014 after windows at the nearby Somerset Creamery were broken by rocks several times.              

Police traced the vandalism to three teens, who said their boss' interest in disrupting a rival was driving their behavior. The teens were charged with malicious destruction of property.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.