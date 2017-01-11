10 students hurt when in school bus crash outside Boston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

10 students hurt when in school bus crash outside Boston

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WALTHAM, M.A. -State police say 10 middle school-age students suffered minor injuries when their school bus rolled onto its side just outside Boston.              

There were 22 students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury on the bus when it went over the guardrail and crashed on Interstate 95 south in Waltham near the junction with the Massachusetts Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.              

All the students were taken to Children's Hospital Boston as a precaution.              

Broadcast video showed the bus on its side with the front end crashed into a highway sign. Police say a pickup truck was also involved.              

Students could be seen sitting on the guardrail and being attended to by emergency medical technicians.              

Two lanes of the highway were closed. The cause remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.