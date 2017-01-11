10 students hurt when in school bus crash outside Boston

By: The Associated Press

WALTHAM, M.A. -State police say 10 middle school-age students suffered minor injuries when their school bus rolled onto its side just outside Boston.

There were 22 students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury on the bus when it went over the guardrail and crashed on Interstate 95 south in Waltham near the junction with the Massachusetts Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

All the students were taken to Children's Hospital Boston as a precaution.

Broadcast video showed the bus on its side with the front end crashed into a highway sign. Police say a pickup truck was also involved.

Students could be seen sitting on the guardrail and being attended to by emergency medical technicians.

Two lanes of the highway were closed. The cause remains under investigation.

