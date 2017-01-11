Car crashes through home in Portsmouth

By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – A residence in Portsmouth has been damaged after a car crashed into the home Tuesday evening.

According to police, crews responded to 124 Belmont Drive around 10:50 p.m., for the report of a car into the home.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the car had been parked in an attached garage when the operator lost control of the vehicle crashing into the home.

Authorities say the driver then reversed back through the garage door.

No injuries were reported.

