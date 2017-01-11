Man leaves wallet at sandwich shop he attempted to rob - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man leaves wallet at sandwich shop he attempted to rob

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Strother. Courtesy of the Warren Police Department. Joshua Strother. Courtesy of the Warren Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARREN, R.I. – After leaving his wallet at the scene of the crime, a man wanted for breaking and entering, has turned himself in to the Warrant Police Department.

According to police, crews responded to a local Subway sandwich shop, located at 509 Main Street on December, 27th, 2017 for a burglary alarm that was set off.

Upon arrival, crews did not find any signs of forced entry, but officers did locate a wallet near the bulkhead door in the rear of the Subway.

Police say the wallet contained identification revealing it belonged to Joshua Strother, or Newport.

After an investigation and review by the Rhode Island Attorney General's office, an arrest warrant was issued for Strother.

However, on Friday, January 6th, 2017, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Strother turned himself in at police headquarters.

Strother was aware that the Warren Police Department held an arrest warrant for Breaking & Entering into a Building with Felonious Intent at the time he turned himself in.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.