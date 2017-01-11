Man leaves wallet at sandwich shop he attempted to rob

By: News Staff

WARREN, R.I. – After leaving his wallet at the scene of the crime, a man wanted for breaking and entering, has turned himself in to the Warrant Police Department.

According to police, crews responded to a local Subway sandwich shop, located at 509 Main Street on December, 27th, 2017 for a burglary alarm that was set off.

Upon arrival, crews did not find any signs of forced entry, but officers did locate a wallet near the bulkhead door in the rear of the Subway.

Police say the wallet contained identification revealing it belonged to Joshua Strother, or Newport.

After an investigation and review by the Rhode Island Attorney General's office, an arrest warrant was issued for Strother.

However, on Friday, January 6th, 2017, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Strother turned himself in at police headquarters.

Strother was aware that the Warren Police Department held an arrest warrant for Breaking & Entering into a Building with Felonious Intent at the time he turned himself in.

