Pawtucket Police bust three in connection to December shooting

Pawtucket Police bust three in connection to December shooting

Delzen Vicente, and James Dent. Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department. Delzen Vicente, and James Dent. Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The Pawtucket Police Department has announced on Wednesday that two men and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a shooting back in December.

Police say on December 1, 2016, officers responded to 2 Benefit Street for the report of a shooting, and upon arrival, the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

From there, the Pawtucket Police Department conducted a month long investigation into the shooting resulting in arrest warrants being issued for the three individuals.

The first suspect was identified as James Dent, of Benefit Street, in Pawtucket. He was arrested and charged with felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault, and use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

The second suspect was identified as Delzen Vicente, of John Street 3rd, Pawtucket. He was also arrested and charged with felony assault, conspiracy to commit felony assault, and use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Pawtucket Police say the third individual arrested was a juvenile.

No other information is available at this time.

