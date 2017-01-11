Local business man hopes to re-brand Federal Hill as 'Little Italy'

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode islanders and tourists could soon refer to federal hill as "Little Italy."

Local business owner Gianfranco Marrocco wants to re-brand federal Hill, saying the proposed change was brought up at a Federal Hill Commerce Association meeting Tuesday night after the Hotel Dolce Villa was robbed over the weekend.

Marrocco believes the changed named would help boost tourism in the area.

Renderings released by Marrocco show signs that would be strategically placed along the highway and exits to increase traffic to the area.

