Two men, one juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges

By: News Staff

WORCESTER, M.A. – Three individuals are facing gun and drug charges on Wednesday  after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of two guns and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, 18-year-old Luis Matos, of Webster, Massachusetts was pulled over on Hammond Street as part of a traffic stop, but was soon arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics.

Authorities say the officer on scene performed an inventory check of the vehicle, and found one .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock in the glove box, as well as a .22 caliber semi-automatic Sig Sauer pistol located in the rear passenger’s compartment. 

Four bags of marijuana, a scale and packaging materiel were also found inside the center console.

The two other passengers, identified as 18-year-old Javier Torres, of Worcester and a juvenile were then placed under arrest.

The three suspects were then transported to the Newbury Massachusetts State Police Barracks where they were charged with the following offenses:

LUIS MATOS:

  1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 2 counts
    2.  Possession of firearm with defaced serial number
    3.  Possession of ammunition without FID
    4.  Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance
    5.  Conspiracy to violate Drug Law
    6.  OUI Drugs
    7.  Negligent operation of MV
  2. Operating with headlight out

JAVIER TORRES:

  1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 2 counts
    2.  Possession of firearm with defaced serial number
    3.  Possession of ammunition without FID
    4.  Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance
    5.  Conspiracy to violate Drug Law

JUVENILE:

  1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 2 counts
    2.  Possession of firearm with defaced serial number
    3.  Possession of ammunition without FID
    4.  Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance
    5.  Conspiracy to violate Drug Law

Officials say bail was set at $10,000 for all three suspects.

