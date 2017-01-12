Shea Boys Beat Westerly to Stay Perfect, Portsmouth Bounces Tolman, Tiverton Over Paul Cuffee

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Shea Raiders stayed unbeaten after holding off visiting Westerly, 71 to 66. The Raiders are now 7-0.

Portsmouth defeated visiting Tolman, 93 to 73. That pushed the Patriots record to 5 and 1. Sophomore Jack Skrzypiec hit 13 of 14 shots from the field to score a career high 33 points. The Tigers Dyondre Dominiguez scored a game high 35 points.

Tiverton downed visiting Paul Cuffee 64 to 40 to stay unbeaten in league play. Tyler Murray led the way with 22, Carson Hart had 18, and Stephen Gacioch scored 10 in the win. Keyshon Jackson led the Navigators with 19.