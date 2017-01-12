Shea Boys Beat Westerly to Stay Perfect, Portsmouth Bounces Tolm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shea Boys Beat Westerly to Stay Perfect, Portsmouth Bounces Tolman, Tiverton Over Paul Cuffee

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Shea Raiders stayed unbeaten after holding off visiting Westerly, 71 to 66.  The Raiders are now 7-0.

Portsmouth defeated visiting Tolman, 93 to 73.  That pushed the Patriots record to 5 and 1.  Sophomore Jack Skrzypiec hit 13 of 14 shots from the field to score a career high 33 points.  The Tigers Dyondre Dominiguez scored a game high 35 points.

Tiverton downed visiting Paul Cuffee 64 to 40 to stay unbeaten in league play.  Tyler Murray led the way with 22, Carson Hart had 18, and Stephen Gacioch scored 10 in the win.  Keyshon Jackson led the Navigators with 19.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.