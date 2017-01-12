Obamacare Senate vote could see repeal

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has approved a measure that would take the first step on repealing Obamacare.

The 51 to 48 vote approved a budget resolution that would speed up the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

That vote came in early Thursday morning following nearly seven hours of debate.

Here in Rhode Island, lawmakers expressed their concern over how the state could lose close to 12,000 jobs in 2019 if the repeal happens.

“Rhode Island in another aspect of this stands to lose over 7 billion dollars in federal funding over the next 10 years with repeal,” said Senator Jack Reed.

The House will vote on this issue Friday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017