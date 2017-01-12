CVS puts out generic competitor to EpiPen at a 6th the price - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

CVS puts out generic competitor to EpiPen at a 6th the price

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen at about a sixth of its price, just months after the maker of the emergency allergy treatment was eviscerated before Congress because of its soaring cost to consumers.

The drugstore chain says it will charge $109.99 for a two-pack of the authorized generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment compared to EpiPen, which can cost more than $600.

CVS Health Corp., the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain, says it cut the price of the generic version of Adrenaclick nearly in half.

The treatments are used in emergencies to stop anaphylaxis, the potentially fatal allergic reactions to insect bites and stings and foods like nuts and eggs. 

