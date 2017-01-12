Police release new photos, audio recordings of inmate escape

By Bianca Buono

Central Falls Police released more information about the night James Morales broke out of the Wyatt Detention Facility. Wednesday, ABC6 News obtained pictures of the aftermath and audio recordings.

“This is Lt. Alviti calling from the Wyatt Detention Facility.”

“Yup.”

“We have a possible escape.”

“Possible escape?”

“Yes.”

The 911 call was nonchalant and came from the Wyatt Detention Facility just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. An inmate had escaped.

“I'm going to send my Sgt. over right away,” the dispatcher said.

But inmate James Morales, a former Army reservist, had escaped hours before the call.

According to the police report obtained by ABC6 News, Morales was last accounted for that day during a 3 o'clock head count and then was left unattended in the recreation yard for two hours, giving him plenty of time to craft his escape.

Newly released photos show just how he did it. Around 6:30 p.m. he climbed a fence above the rec yard and minutes later, he used this linen to drop to the ground. After that, he was gone.

When police finally showed up around midnight, all that was left of the escapee were these prison issued pants found along route 95 and drops of blood on gates to the nearby train tracks.

Five days later, Morales was found in Somerville after attempting to rob two banks. He is now in federal custody.

There is surveillance video of Morales' escape but a spokesman for Wyatt says they will not be releasing that until their internal investigation is over.

