REHOBOTH, MASS. — Rehoboth police have arrested a Bristol babysitter for stealing from a home Gorham Street.

Police arrested Michelle O’Kane Wednesday.

Rehoboth police say they were alerted by the victim when O’Kane arrived at their home trying to return the money she says was stolen the day before.

The investigation revealed O’Kane took more than $2,500 in cash.

O’Kane will be arraigned Thursday in Taunton District Court.

