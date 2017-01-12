Rehoboth Police warns of scammers claiming to be police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rehoboth Police warns of scammers claiming to be police

REHOBOTH, M.A. – The Rehoboth Police Department is warning residents not to be fooled by phone scammers claiming to be police on Thursday.

According the "real" Rehoboth Police, a resident reported a scam saying he was contacted by the Rehoboth Police Department and was told he would be arrested if he didn’t pay a $1000.00 fine.

The victim stated the caller requested that the money be paid using VISA gift cards, and that his caller ID listed the police stations phone number as the caller.

Residents are reminded that the Rehoboth Police Department does not and will not collect money or fines in this fashion.

If this happens to you please contact the Rehoboth Police Department at 508-252-3722.

