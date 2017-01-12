Raimondo shakes up staff over troubled benefits system

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -Two Rhode Island state officials are resigning over the troubled rollout of a new public benefits system and the state is withholding further payment to contractor Deloitte Consulting.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Thursday she's accepted the resignations of Department of Human Services Director Melba Depena Affigne and Chief Digital Officer Thom Guertin.

A $364 million computer system that launched in September has been beset by problems. It's caused thousands of delays in distributing food stamp benefits.

Raimondo says she's suspending payments to Deloitte as the state reviews the vendor's work.

State lawmakers have held oversight hearings, federal officials have demanded fixes and the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has sued the state over the faulty rollout of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, known as UHIP.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017