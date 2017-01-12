Person of interest in father's murder fights rendition

By: Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - After 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong was arrested in a hotel parking lot in Mount Laurel, when his pick up truck ran out of gas, it has been revealed on Thrusday Armstrong didn't waive extradition, and will remain in New Jersey until further notice.

Police say they were originally tipped off last Thursday that he had left Massachusetts.

"Recently, we received information that Mr. Armstrong is in the New Jersey area," said Worcester County District Attorney Tim Connolly.

Authorities say Glenn Armstrong was taken into custody on a warrant in Massachusetts for failing to submit DNA.

Earlier in the evening of January 12th, 2017, police spoke to ABC6 News about the case, saying they believed Glenn Armstrong was on the run, driving his father's pickup, and they were right.

"A 1995 black Chevrolet pickup truck, owned by the deceased Mr. Armstrong, was found to be missing..," said District Attorney Connolly.

According to police, Glenn Armstrong is the prime suspect in the murder of his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong who was killed, in his summer street home, Wednesday night.

Neighbors say the road was blocked off for hours.

"Cops everywhere, everywhere you could find," said a neighbor.

Walter Armstrong was found dead in his bedroom after someone called police to check on him.

His son Glenn, who lived with his father, was nowhere to be found, prompting the search.

Police say they are already familiar with him.

"Mr. Armstrong is well known to the Blackstone Police. He has served several sentences in the past. One of those in 1994 for threats to kill President Bill Clinton," said District Attorney Connolly.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office says they're now working on bringing Glenn Armstrong, who is being held in New Jersey back to Worcester County.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017