Former state Rep. John Carnevale in State Police custody

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Former Rhode Island state Rep. John Carnevale is now in state police custody.

No word on what charges Carnevale faces, but investigators tell ABC6 News he will be held overnight and brought before a judge in Providence Superior Court Friday morning.

State police have been investigating Carnevale over claims he committed election fraud.

Carnevale opted not to run for re-election in Providence last summer after the City's Board of Canvassers ruled he did not actually live in Providence.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017