Some Rhode Islanders still waiting on tax refunds

Loren Petisce filed her Rhode Island tax refund back in 2014. Refund deadlines for 2014 and 2015 have come and gone, yet still no check.



"So much time went by, we were like okay we need to look into this, there is something wrong here," says Petisce.

In September of 2015 Loren and her husband filed notarized paperwork asking for her refund, but months later still nothing. It wasn't until the beginning of 2016 that they received word from the state, a 1099 saying they'd received their refund, when they hadn't.

"They say that they sent the money and we just never got it so we had to file a lost check affidavit. Months went by we followed up my husband and I and they said they never received a lost check affidavit," says Petisce.

After nearly a year of more back-and-forth with the department of revenue, Loren and her husband sent a second affidavit. Finally they got a call Wednesday night telling them the money is on it's way.



State Representative Patricia Serpa says some of her constituents are also complaining about overdue tax refunds from 2015.



"And while the division of taxation may try to make it better by saying you are going to be getting a little interest on the money we owe you, that interest is not the division of taxation's money. It's the tax payer's money," says Representative Serpa.

Representative Serpa who is the chairwoman of the house oversight committee says the Division of Taxation will be held accountable.

"No agency in State Government is going to be exempt from oversight, we're going to be looking for accountability and efficiency from everyone,"adds Representative Serpa.

