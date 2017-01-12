Man arrested for possessing $30,000 worth of cocaine - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for possessing $30,000 worth of cocaine

Posted: Updated:
Dennys Mitchell. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department. Dennys Mitchell. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – A Woonsocket man is facing felony drug charges after police seized $30,000 worth of cocaine.

According to police, 25-year-old Dennys Mitchell was arrested on January 9th, 2017 after a traffic stop turned into a brief foot pursuit.

Once in custody, officers searched the vehicle, recovering around $30,000 worth of cocaine.

Mitchell was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
  • Felony assault
  • Obstructing and resisting arrest
  • DUI
  • Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a controlled substance. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

