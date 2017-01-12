Man arrested for possessing $30,000 worth of cocaine

Dennys Mitchell. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department.
WOONSOCKET, R.I. – A Woonsocket man is facing felony drug charges after police seized $30,000 worth of cocaine.
According to police, 25-year-old Dennys Mitchell was arrested on January 9th, 2017 after a traffic stop turned into a brief foot pursuit.
Once in custody, officers searched the vehicle, recovering around $30,000 worth of cocaine.
Mitchell was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
- Felony assault
- Obstructing and resisting arrest
- DUI
- Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a controlled substance.
