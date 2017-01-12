Liberal Rhode Island lawmakers introduce Fair Shot Agenda - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Liberal Rhode Island lawmakers introduce Fair Shot Agenda

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of more than 20 Democrats in the Rhode Island House of Representatives is launching a campaign to fight for a $15 hourly minimum wage, paid sick leave and other progressive causes.              

The contingent launched what it calls its Fair Shot Agenda on Thursday.              

Democrats already control both chambers of the General Assembly but Providence

Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg says it's new to have a large wing of legislators within the party that is collectively and publicly pushing its own agenda.

Several in the group are newcomers to the legislature.              

The group is preparing a four-part package of legislation that will propose a minimum wage increase to $15 over five years, paid sick days, school building repairs and reducing car taxes for working families.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.