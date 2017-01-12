Liberal Rhode Island lawmakers introduce Fair Shot Agenda

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of more than 20 Democrats in the Rhode Island House of Representatives is launching a campaign to fight for a $15 hourly minimum wage, paid sick leave and other progressive causes.

The contingent launched what it calls its Fair Shot Agenda on Thursday.

Democrats already control both chambers of the General Assembly but Providence

Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg says it's new to have a large wing of legislators within the party that is collectively and publicly pushing its own agenda.

Several in the group are newcomers to the legislature.

The group is preparing a four-part package of legislation that will propose a minimum wage increase to $15 over five years, paid sick days, school building repairs and reducing car taxes for working families.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017