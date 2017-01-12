URI Rams Suffer Disappointing Loss to LaSalle at the Ryan Center - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Rams Suffer Disappointing Loss to LaSalle at the Ryan Center

Posted: Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. -- (AP) Amar Stukes was 4 of 6 from the floor and made 13 of 14 free throws for 22 points as La Salle rolled Rhode Island 87-75 on Thursday night.

Pookie Powel added 16 points while dishing our five assists. B.J. Johnson chipped in another 16 with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

La Salle (9-5, 3-1 A10 Conference) jumped out to an early lead, was up 43-22 at the break, and held a 68-49 advantage midway through the second half.

The Explorers, who have won the last three and picked up five victories in their last six games, made 26 of 45 (58 percent) field goal attempts while limiting Rhode Island to 26-of-66 shooting.

La Salle's only league loss was to Dayton in the conference opener.

Rhode Island's 21-point halftime deficit was its largest this season.

Jared Terrell led Rhode Island (10-6, 2-2) with 14 points.

