Zouzoua Leads the Charge as Bryant Bounces Wagner in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- (AP) Nisre Zouzoua scored seven of his 24 points during a late-game run and Bryant pulled away to defeat Wagner 77-66 on Thursday night.

Bosko Kostur added 15 points, Marcel Pettway 14 and Adam Grant 10 for the Bears (5-12, 2/3 Northeast).

Michael Carey scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and Corey Henson added 15 points for the Seahawks (6-9, 2-3).

Wagner led 31-29 at halftime. Taylor McHugh gave Bryant its final lead at 49-46 with 12:47 to go with a 3-pointer. The game remained tight until Zouzoua began a 14-5 Bears run with a basket with 4:33 to go and finished it with a free throw at 1:13.

Carey scored 12 of his points in the second half but picked up four fouls in under nine minutes of the second half and fouled out with 5:58 to go.

Bryant made 27 of 32 free throws to 15 of 31 for Wagner. Each team had two players foul out.

