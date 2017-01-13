Brown to Play Football at Fenway Next November

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. - Brown University’s football team will have the opportunity to compete in one of the most historic and iconic sports facilities in the nation when the Bears host Dartmouth on Friday evening, November 10, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Built in 1912 and located at 4 Yawkey Way near Kenmore Square, Fenway Park is the oldest and most revered park in Major League Baseball. Besides being the home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park has been the site of many other sporting competitions, cultural events and professional and college football games.

“Fenway Park is an iconic New England landmark and we are excited about the unique opportunity to play a football game there,” said Jack Hayes, Brown Director of Athletics. “It will be an unforgettable experience for our team members, alumni and fans.”

“Fenway Park is a special place, even if you are not from New England,” said Brown head football coach Phil Estes. “I know our players will light up when they walk on to the hallowed turf at Fenway and look up at the Green Monster. I expect a huge turnout from our alumni base and Brown community, who will embrace supporting our team in one of the nation’s greatest treasures.”

Brown and Dartmouth will be meeting on the gridiron for the 95th time, dating back to 1894. While most of the series has been played in Providence, R.I. and Hanover, N.H., several early games in the series were played in the Boston area, including in 1922 and 1923 at Fenway Park.

Estes enters his 20th season at the helm of the Brown football program and has guided the Bears to three Ivy League titles (1999, 2005, 2008), finished second four times, third five times, and overall have finished in the top half of the Ivy League in 16 of his 19 seasons. Estes' 76 career Ivy League wins are the most ever at Brown and rank sixth in the Ivy League record book, while his 112 career wins overall rank 10th all-time in the Ivy League.