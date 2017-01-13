Fall River firefighters respond to 2nd-alarm fire at Harry’s Restaurant

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Crews battled a 2nd-alarm fire at a popular restaurant in Fall River Friday morning.

The fire broke out hours before the diner was set to open for the day.

Fall River locales described Harry’s Restaurant as an institution, but they will not be open for breakfast anytime soon.

Firefighters responded to the diner around 3 a.m. Friday morning and saw flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Crews were able to knock the fire down rapidly, but the damage left behind may have a long term effect.

“The damage is contained mostly to the roof but I don’t know if it’s structural. That’s something the building inspector will check in time. There is obviously some water damage in the restaurant and I would think the restaurant could be closed for a long period of time, but that’s up to the board of health,” said District Chief Jason Poissant of the Fall River Department.

A few people were evacuated from nearby apartments due to smoke damage.

The building inspector is due on scene later, and there is still no word on the cause.

