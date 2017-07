By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Firefighters rescued several shoppers who were trapped in an elevator at the Providence Place Mall Thursday night.

The special hazard division quickly rigged up a rope and haul system to reach the three people stuck in the stalled elevator.

The elevator was stopped 30-feet away from the closest landing.

However, by 10 p.m. all occupants were out safe and sound.

