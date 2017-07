By: News Staff

TAUNTON, MASS. — A Connecticut man will be arraigned in Taunton court Friday morning after a woman caught him masturbating in public.

Rehoboth police arrested 41-year-old Joao Silva Galadino Thursday after the woman reported he followed her in his car where he was involved in the inappropriate act.

Police arrested Galadino a short time later.

He faces charges of open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct among others.

