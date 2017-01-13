GRAPHIC: CT State PD release documents, including statement of c - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

GRAPHIC: CT State PD release documents, including statement of classmate arrested in missing teen's death

Kevin Weismore, 19 Kevin Weismore, 19

STERLING, CONN. -  Connecticut State Police have arrested a former classmate of Todd “TJ” Allen and charged him with the 18-year-old’s murder.

19-year-old Kevin Weismore, of Sterling, confessed to the murder saying that he killed Allen because of a drug deal gone bad. 

Allen's body was found Friday not far from the Rhode Island border.

Allen went missing just after Christmas following reports that he went dirt-bike riding on the trails.

"It's just unbelievable to me that he's gone. I'm never going to see him again,” said Allen’s mother, Christina Moses. "He just had so much more to give that he didn't give yet."

In the arrest warrant obtained by ABC 6 News, Weismore tells police that he arranged to meet up with Allen around 3pm the day after Christmas.

He says Allen was looking to buy a large amount of marijuana.

Weismore writes in his confession, "TJ said that he didn't have the money. I told him I couldn't give him the marijuana if he didn't have the money. TJ then pointed a gun at me."

Weismore goes on to describe a struggle,where he says he tried to knock the gun away while pulling out a knife of his own.

"I stabbed him in the neck once, and he kept moving so I did it a couple more times," writes Weismore. "TJ fell to the ground. He kept trying to get back up, but he fell again because he died."

Weismore’s confession goes on to say he burned the clothes he was wearing and the marijuana he was going to sell. He also says he ditched the dirt bike and the gun.

"The two boys lives just ended. Not only TJ's but the one that took his life,” said Moses.

Weismore is being held on $1 million bond.

He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

