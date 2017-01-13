Rapper DMX Abandons Dog at Warwick Boarding Facility

By: Kainani Stevens

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) — Rapper DMX is in hot water with a Warwick animal hospital after not paying his bills. The Four Paws Pet Resort has been boarding the rapper’s pit bull puppy since August, but the owner says DMX stopped paying his bill in October.

The one-year-old pit bull named “X” has now been at the boarding facility for almost six months. DMX boarded the dog before he went on tour this summer but hasn’t returned to pick up his pet.

“I was able to get him on the phone and I asked him very specifically if he would he like us to assist him and adopt out his dog,” explained Chad Callahan, the owner of Four Paws Pets. “He said yes. So, I asked him to send us a letter relinquishing ownership of the dog and we'd be happy to help. He agreed but then a month went by and we didn't hear from him again.”

DMX has yet to officially sign the dog over to Callahan so for now, “X” is stuck with nowhere to go.

“Bully breeds don't fair very well in shelters,” said Callahan. “They try their best but staff often get overwhelmed with them and a lot of them get euthanized. He's such a nice sweet dog and he doesn't deserve that so we're just trying to do our part.”

The rapper has several animal cruelty charges on his record but “X” shows no signs of abuse. If the rapper does not claim his dog soon, Animal Control may have to get involved.

